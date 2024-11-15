Iran Shows Unyielding Support for Lebanon Amid Israel-Hezbollah Turmoil

In a display of unflagging allegiance, Iran vowed to support Lebanon amid rising hostilities with Israel and Hezbollah. Ali Larijani, an advisor to Iran's supreme leader, made the commitment following meetings with Lebanese leaders as US efforts to broker peace remained underway.

The United States continues to actively push for a cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict, which has seen violence spill over into Lebanon following the widening of the Israel-Hamas war. Despite attempts at diplomacy, both sides remain entrenched in their positions.

As Larijani's visit continued, Israel launched renewed aerial attacks on Lebanon, intensifying the struggle. With Lebanese officials confirming receipt of a cease-fire draft from the US, the prospects of peace remain uncertain amid the region's escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)