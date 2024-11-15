Left Menu

Iran Shows Unyielding Support for Lebanon Amid Israel-Hezbollah Turmoil

Iranian official Ali Larijani reaffirmed Iran's steadfast support for Lebanon during talks with its leaders, amidst escalating tensions with Israel and Hezbollah. Larijani's visit coincided with US attempts to broker a cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel as the conflict extends beyond Gaza into Lebanon.

Updated: 15-11-2024 18:44 IST
In a display of unflagging allegiance, Iran vowed to support Lebanon amid rising hostilities with Israel and Hezbollah. Ali Larijani, an advisor to Iran's supreme leader, made the commitment following meetings with Lebanese leaders as US efforts to broker peace remained underway.

The United States continues to actively push for a cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict, which has seen violence spill over into Lebanon following the widening of the Israel-Hamas war. Despite attempts at diplomacy, both sides remain entrenched in their positions.

As Larijani's visit continued, Israel launched renewed aerial attacks on Lebanon, intensifying the struggle. With Lebanese officials confirming receipt of a cease-fire draft from the US, the prospects of peace remain uncertain amid the region's escalating tensions.

