Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has intensified his critique of the European Union's sanctions policy against Russia, citing concerns of a potential economic collapse in the EU. Speaking on state radio, Orbán called for a reevaluation, saying current policies inflate energy prices without effectively harming Russia's economy.

Despite holding the rotating presidency of the EU, Hungary has pushed back against strong retaliatory measures against Moscow. While other EU leaders plan additional sanctions, Orbán has consistently sought exemptions for Hungary, arguing that Russian oil and gas are vital for his nation's economic stability.

The European Parliament remains firm, recently adopting a resolution to curb what it terms Russia's "shadow fleet" and calling for a ban on Russian fossil fuel imports. Orbán remains opposed and has even speculated on broader geopolitical shifts, predicting changes under a Trump presidency that might bolster Hungary's faltering economy.

