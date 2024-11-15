Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Putin and Scholz's Anticipated Phone Call

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to have a phone conversation, according to reports. This will be their first direct communication since December 2022. The German government has not confirmed the report, amid criticisms of Putin's reluctance to engage in peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:54 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to engage in a phone conversation scheduled for Friday, as per Bloomberg reports.

This anticipated exchange marks their first direct dialogue since December 2022, although the German government's response to these developments remains unconfirmed.

Previously, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed dissatisfaction with Putin's unwillingness to engage in discussions about peace in Ukraine, criticizing his rejection of diplomatic overtures.

