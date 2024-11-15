Diplomatic Dialogue: Putin and Scholz's Anticipated Phone Call

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to engage in a phone conversation scheduled for Friday, as per Bloomberg reports.

This anticipated exchange marks their first direct dialogue since December 2022, although the German government's response to these developments remains unconfirmed.

Previously, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed dissatisfaction with Putin's unwillingness to engage in discussions about peace in Ukraine, criticizing his rejection of diplomatic overtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)