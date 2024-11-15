Mati, Beti, Roti Under Threat: BJP's Alarm in Jharkhand

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised a pressing concern in Jharkhand, alleging that infiltration from Bangladesh endangered tribal lands, women's dignity, and local resources in the state. Addressing a press conference, Chouhan accused infiltrators of distorting the cultural fabric in the Santhal Pargana region.

Chouhan, who also leads the BJP's election campaign in Jharkhand, criticized the Congress for failing to condemn a controversial statement by its leader Gulam Ahmed Mir. Mir had implied support for providing domestic LPG cylinders to all, including infiltrators, raising questions about Congress's stance on illegal immigration.

Chouhan emphasized the need for urgent action, arguing that this election was a defining moment to safeguard 'Mati, Beti, Roti' – essential elements of life in Jharkhand. In response, he proposed legislation to reclaim tribal land from illegal settlers, highlighting BJP's commitment to protecting indigenous communities.

