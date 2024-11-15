Left Menu

Mati, Beti, Roti Under Threat: BJP's Alarm in Jharkhand

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns against infiltration from Bangladesh affecting Jharkhand's tribal lands and society. Alleging lack of action from Congress, Chouhan accuses the ruling coalition of patronizing illegal immigrants. He advocates legal initiatives to reclaim tribal lands and prevent demographic changes in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoghar | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:10 IST
Mati, Beti, Roti Under Threat: BJP's Alarm in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised a pressing concern in Jharkhand, alleging that infiltration from Bangladesh endangered tribal lands, women's dignity, and local resources in the state. Addressing a press conference, Chouhan accused infiltrators of distorting the cultural fabric in the Santhal Pargana region.

Chouhan, who also leads the BJP's election campaign in Jharkhand, criticized the Congress for failing to condemn a controversial statement by its leader Gulam Ahmed Mir. Mir had implied support for providing domestic LPG cylinders to all, including infiltrators, raising questions about Congress's stance on illegal immigration.

Chouhan emphasized the need for urgent action, arguing that this election was a defining moment to safeguard 'Mati, Beti, Roti' – essential elements of life in Jharkhand. In response, he proposed legislation to reclaim tribal land from illegal settlers, highlighting BJP's commitment to protecting indigenous communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024