Political Chaos in Tonk: Arrest Sparks Unrest
The situation in Tonk has been stabilized after Independent MLA candidate Naresh Meena was arrested for slapping a government official during by-elections, sparking violence. Police intervened to control the unrest, with several arrests made and security tightened. Striking administrators are considering ending their protest.
- Country:
- India
Calm has returned to Tonk after a bout of violence following the arrest of Naresh Meena, an Independent candidate in the by-elections. Meena was detained after slapping the Sub-Divisional Magistrate outside a polling booth.
The disturbance began after Meena assaulted the official, prompting his supporters to gather and clash with police, who deployed tear gas to disperse crowds. The unrest led to the torching of vehicles and attacks on media personnel. Conditions are now under control, with enhanced security measures in place.
The Rajasthan Administrative Service Association, initially on strike demanding Meena's arrest, is deliberating on returning to work following a meeting with the Chief Minister. The by-election vote count will occur on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
