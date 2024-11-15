Chirag Paswan Reclaims Father's Legacy with Government Bungalow

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has taken possession of a strategic government bungalow in Patna, previously the office for his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. The significant reclamation unfolds following his party's recent success in the Lok Sabha polls, where they clinched all contested seats.

Paswan acknowledges the historical and sentimental value of the bungalow, citing it as the birthplace of his political career. Despite past conflicts within the party, he holds no grudges and has reconciled with influential state figures such as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This move marks an important phase in Paswan's political journey.

The returned bungalow will serve as the party's headquarters ahead of the 2024 assembly elections, bolstering their strategic preparations. This allocation ends years of operating from makeshift offices and demonstrates Paswan's growing influence and alignment with larger political frameworks.

