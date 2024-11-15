App-Inspired Political Clash: BJP vs Congress in Chhattisgarh

A contentious new mobile application for liquor consumers has ignited a political firestorm between BJP and Congress in Chhattisgarh.

Launched by the state's excise department, the 'Manpasand' app is designed to provide information on liquor availability, brands, and pricing, while allowing customers to report product deficits or file complaints.

However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from Congress leaders, who accuse the ruling BJP of promoting alcohol consumption, diverging from past promises to curb it, leading to heightened political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)