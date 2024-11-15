Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Political Campaigning in TV Serials

The Maharashtra Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena of using Marathi TV serials for political campaigning. State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant claims this practice violates the model code of conduct ahead of the November 20 assembly elections.

  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is using Marathi television serials for election campaigning.

State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant revealed he had met with EC officials who assured him the matter would be taken seriously. Campaigning activity is ramping up as the state prepares for assembly elections on November 20.

Sawant accused the Shinde-led Sena of violating the model code of conduct by featuring political posters in outdoor scenes of popular TV serials. Notably, he cited instances in the November 13 episode of 'Gharo-ghari maati-chya chuli' and recent episodes of 'Premachi gosht' displaying such posters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

