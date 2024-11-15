Left Menu

Political Shift: Marandi Joins BJP in Jharkhand

Dinesh William Marandi, former JMM MLA from Littipara, joined the BJP after being denied an election ticket. Marandi made the switch during a rally addressed by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, citing intimidation from JMM leaders and a desire for Jharkhand's progress. Chouhan criticized the ruling JMM-Congress-led government for corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dinesh William Marandi, the disillusioned Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA from Littipara, has switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant political shift in Jharkhand. Denied an election ticket by his former party, Marandi embraced BJP membership at a rally led by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Littipara.

Chouhan welcomed Marandi's entry into the BJP, signaling a united front aimed at the advancement of Jharkhand and emphasizing the welfare of its citizens. He did not hold back on criticism of the current Hemant Soren-led administration, characterizing it as plagued with corruption, inadequate governance, and numerous scandals. ''The people of Jharkhand are determined to overthrow the corrupt JMM-Congress-led government,'' Chouhan asserted.

Marandi admitted his departure from the JMM was spurred by the absence of electoral support and alleged threats from party officials after he expressed his grievances. He noted his family's longstanding ties to the JMM, highlighting his father's significant role in its formation, yet felt pressured to leave to ensure Jharkhand's progress. Marandi had notably secured a victory in the 2019 Littipara elections, triumphing over BJP's Daniel Kisku by a margin of 13,903 votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

