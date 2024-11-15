Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Warning on Diplomatic Dialogues

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz against engaging in phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning it could reduce Putin's isolation and prolong the war. Scholz, however, urged Putin to initiate peace talks with Kyiv. Germany remains a key supporter of Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:01 IST
Zelenskiy's Warning on Diplomatic Dialogues

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a warning to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding planned phone discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to a source from Ukraine's presidential office, Zelenskiy argues that such talks could diminish Putin's isolation and inadvertently prolong the ongoing war.

During their recent conversation, which marked the first since December 2022, Scholz advocated for Putin to initiate talks with Kyiv that could pave the way for a "just and lasting peace." The exchange comes as the conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate. Scholz informed Zelenskiy in advance about his intentions to speak with the Russian leader.

The phone call lasted approximately one hour, during which Scholz demanded a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. He also reaffirmed Germany's unwavering support for Ukraine. Germany stands as a significant financial backer and provider of military aid to Ukraine, second only to the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024