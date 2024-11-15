Zelenskiy's Warning on Diplomatic Dialogues

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a warning to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding planned phone discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to a source from Ukraine's presidential office, Zelenskiy argues that such talks could diminish Putin's isolation and inadvertently prolong the ongoing war.

During their recent conversation, which marked the first since December 2022, Scholz advocated for Putin to initiate talks with Kyiv that could pave the way for a "just and lasting peace." The exchange comes as the conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate. Scholz informed Zelenskiy in advance about his intentions to speak with the Russian leader.

The phone call lasted approximately one hour, during which Scholz demanded a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. He also reaffirmed Germany's unwavering support for Ukraine. Germany stands as a significant financial backer and provider of military aid to Ukraine, second only to the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)