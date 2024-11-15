Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Slams Congress Over Caste Census Proposal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized the Congress party for proposing a caste census, accusing them of using it for political gain. He questioned their plan for distributing reservation benefits among numerous castes in India and highlighted alleged corruption within the ruling JMM-Congress coalition in Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:19 IST
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at the Congress party on Friday over its proposal to conduct a caste census. Speaking in Jharkhand's Mahagama, Singh accused the party of manipulating voters for political gain, urging it to present a clear plan for reservations across India's many castes.

Singh referenced a 2011 socio-economic caste census and queried how Congress plans to manage reservation quotas among 46 lakh castes, as reported. He criticized the Congress's handling of alliances with regional partners and claimed that the party engages in opportunistic politics, citing previous alliances with RJD, JKNC, and DMK.

The minister contrasted the BJP's stint in Jharkhand with the alleged corrupt practices of the ruling JMM-Congress coalition. He reiterated BJP's integrity while urging voters to support the party in upcoming elections to usher in development and combat corruption in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

