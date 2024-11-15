Germany Faces Debt Brake Dilemma Amidst Ukraine Crisis

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for amendments to Germany's constitutional spending cap, known as the 'debt brake', in light of the financial strain from the Ukraine conflict. Scholz's call follows signals from the centre-right opposition about willingness to discuss reforming the debt brake to enable higher spending.

Germany's strict spending rules are under scrutiny, as the Ukraine war stalls Europe's largest economy's growth and necessitates increased defence funding. Scholz's coalition recently collapsed over spending disagreements, leading to the firing of Finance Minister Christian Lindner, which ended the alliance between the SPD, Free Democrats, and Greens.

The suggestion for 'modest reform' aims to meet NATO's 2% GDP defence spending target. Opposition leader Friedrich Merz has expressed potential openness to a temporary amendment, with SPD leader Lars Klingbeil seeking bipartisan support for reform before upcoming elections, critical for maintaining Germany's support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)