Left Menu

High-Stakes Talks: APEC Leaders Grapple with Global Challenges Amidst Civil Unrest

Leaders from the Pacific Rim, including the US and China, are convening in Peru for the APEC summit amid regional unrest and global challenges. Discussions focus on inclusive growth, climate issues, and security dynamics. Protests in Lima highlight internal discontent, questioning the summit's impact on local economics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:45 IST
High-Stakes Talks: APEC Leaders Grapple with Global Challenges Amidst Civil Unrest
  • Country:
  • Peru

Leaders from the Pacific Rim, encompassing powerhouses like the United States and China, have gathered in Peru for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, their first major meeting post the election of Donald Trump as US President-elect.

With 21 economies responsible for two-thirds of the world's GDP converging to discuss pivotal global matters, the summit addresses crucial topics such as inclusive economic growth, climate crisis management, and geopolitical shifts. Although outgoing US President Joe Biden aims to leverage the platform to solidify global support for Ukraine and tackle other pressing issues, analysts suggest that China's President Xi Jinping might overshadow his presence.

Meanwhile, the summit's backdrop is tinged with social unrest as protests brew in Lima. Disgruntled locals are raising voices against government corruption and crime, questioning the true beneficiaries of the purported economic advancements. The protests have added a stark contrast to the summit's discussions, highlighting ongoing economic and social disparities within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024