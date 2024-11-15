High-Stakes Talks: APEC Leaders Grapple with Global Challenges Amidst Civil Unrest

Leaders from the Pacific Rim, encompassing powerhouses like the United States and China, have gathered in Peru for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, their first major meeting post the election of Donald Trump as US President-elect.

With 21 economies responsible for two-thirds of the world's GDP converging to discuss pivotal global matters, the summit addresses crucial topics such as inclusive economic growth, climate crisis management, and geopolitical shifts. Although outgoing US President Joe Biden aims to leverage the platform to solidify global support for Ukraine and tackle other pressing issues, analysts suggest that China's President Xi Jinping might overshadow his presence.

Meanwhile, the summit's backdrop is tinged with social unrest as protests brew in Lima. Disgruntled locals are raising voices against government corruption and crime, questioning the true beneficiaries of the purported economic advancements. The protests have added a stark contrast to the summit's discussions, highlighting ongoing economic and social disparities within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)