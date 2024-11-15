Controversy Swirls Around BJP Slogan in Maharashtra Campaign
During the Maharashtra assembly election campaign, BJP's slogan 'Batenge toh Katenge,' meaning 'divided we perish,' has sparked controversy. While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath frequently uses it, state BJP leaders like Pankaja Munde criticize its communal undertone, seeking unity through the message 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai.'
The BJP's campaign for the Maharashtra assembly elections has ignited debate with its controversial slogan 'Batenge toh Katenge,' translating to 'divided we perish.'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has incorporated this slogan extensively in his addresses, capturing attention and criticism alike.
While some state BJP leaders disapprove of its communal implications, others stress the importance of unity with the alternative slogan 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai,' emphasizing national development over division by caste and community.
