Controversy Swirls Around BJP Slogan in Maharashtra Campaign

During the Maharashtra assembly election campaign, BJP's slogan 'Batenge toh Katenge,' meaning 'divided we perish,' has sparked controversy. While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath frequently uses it, state BJP leaders like Pankaja Munde criticize its communal undertone, seeking unity through the message 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:49 IST
  • India

The BJP's campaign for the Maharashtra assembly elections has ignited debate with its controversial slogan 'Batenge toh Katenge,' translating to 'divided we perish.'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has incorporated this slogan extensively in his addresses, capturing attention and criticism alike.

While some state BJP leaders disapprove of its communal implications, others stress the importance of unity with the alternative slogan 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai,' emphasizing national development over division by caste and community.

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

