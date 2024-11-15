Controversy Swirls Around BJP Slogan in Maharashtra Campaign

The BJP's campaign for the Maharashtra assembly elections has ignited debate with its controversial slogan 'Batenge toh Katenge,' translating to 'divided we perish.'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has incorporated this slogan extensively in his addresses, capturing attention and criticism alike.

While some state BJP leaders disapprove of its communal implications, others stress the importance of unity with the alternative slogan 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai,' emphasizing national development over division by caste and community.

