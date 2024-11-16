Left Menu

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Controversial Call to Putin Amid Election Pressure

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz engaged in a controversial phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, while facing domestic political pressure before an upcoming snap election. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy criticized the call for potentially undermining efforts to isolate Putin.

In an unexpected diplomatic move, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time in nearly two years. The call was criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who warned it could undermine isolation efforts against Putin.

As Scholz faces a snap election, he is pressured by domestic political spectrums to employ more diplomatic strategies for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine. The German leader urged Putin to begin peace talks, though Kremlin discussions indicated conditions reflecting new 'territorial realities.'

The phone call follows former President Donald Trump's election victory, which has added further complexity to the international sphere. Scholz plans to brief allies, including EU and NATO leaders, on the call's results, as Germany faces criticisms for potentially weakening its stance against Russian aggression in Ukraine.

