Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Leave Tragic Losses

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have intensified, killing at least 11 people, including a family of five, and halting search efforts for survivors at a civil defence centre hit a day earlier. The strikes are part of broader tensions involving Hezbollah, and Iran is urged to support a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-11-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon on Friday claimed the lives of at least 11 people, among them a family of five, prompting rescue workers to cease their search for survivors after attacks on a civil defence centre killed 14 individuals.

The escalation came amid appeals from Lebanon's prime minister to Iranian authorities to pressure Hezbollah into agreeing to a ceasefire with Israel. As part of an ongoing conflict, over 3,400 casualties have been reported in Lebanon due to Israeli fire, with the majority occurring in the past month.

The situation is further complicated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which began in October 2023, with Hezbollah launching attacks in solidarity. International concerns mount as humanitarian conditions deteriorate in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

