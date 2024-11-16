Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Leave Tragic Losses

Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon on Friday claimed the lives of at least 11 people, among them a family of five, prompting rescue workers to cease their search for survivors after attacks on a civil defence centre killed 14 individuals.

The escalation came amid appeals from Lebanon's prime minister to Iranian authorities to pressure Hezbollah into agreeing to a ceasefire with Israel. As part of an ongoing conflict, over 3,400 casualties have been reported in Lebanon due to Israeli fire, with the majority occurring in the past month.

The situation is further complicated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which began in October 2023, with Hezbollah launching attacks in solidarity. International concerns mount as humanitarian conditions deteriorate in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)