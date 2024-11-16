Trump's National Energy Council: A New Dawn for U.S. Energy Dominance

President-elect Donald Trump revealed plans on Friday for a National Energy Council aimed at amplifying U.S. energy output through regulatory reduction and innovation. Designated to lead this council is North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Trump's appointee for interior secretary.

This strategic body will function with the dual role of participating in the National Security Council. Trump's administration targets U.S. energy dominance by dismantling unnecessary regulations, promoting private sector investments, and nurturing innovation.

The announcement aligns with Burgum's appointment as interior secretary, a position responsible for overseeing policy for vast federal and tribal lands. The council will integrate federal departments to streamline energy regulation and facilitate permits while supporting emerging technologies and reducing electricity costs.

