Left Menu

Trump's National Energy Council: A New Dawn for U.S. Energy Dominance

President-elect Donald Trump announced the creation of a National Energy Council to boost U.S. energy production. Led by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, the council aims to cut regulations, enhance private investments, and focus on innovation. The initiative seeks to expand energy output, create jobs, and reduce costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 02:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 02:36 IST
Trump's National Energy Council: A New Dawn for U.S. Energy Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump revealed plans on Friday for a National Energy Council aimed at amplifying U.S. energy output through regulatory reduction and innovation. Designated to lead this council is North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Trump's appointee for interior secretary.

This strategic body will function with the dual role of participating in the National Security Council. Trump's administration targets U.S. energy dominance by dismantling unnecessary regulations, promoting private sector investments, and nurturing innovation.

The announcement aligns with Burgum's appointment as interior secretary, a position responsible for overseeing policy for vast federal and tribal lands. The council will integrate federal departments to streamline energy regulation and facilitate permits while supporting emerging technologies and reducing electricity costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024