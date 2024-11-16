Historic Cooperation Pledge: Luxon and Xi's First Meeting
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for the first time at an Asia-Pacific summit in Peru, pledging to build on their countries' partnership. Despite complex relations, they aim to enhance cooperation, following agreements on trade and climate change earlier this year.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Chinese President Xi Jinping convened for their inaugural meeting at an Asia-Pacific summit in Peru. Committed to strengthening bilateral ties, both leaders expressed a keen interest in advancing their nations' partnership amidst ongoing geopolitical complexities.
Prime Minister Luxon, who transitioned from business to politics, emphasized the importance of friendship and cooperation during the sideline talks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima. Chinese President Xi, via a translator, reiterated China's readiness to collaborate closely with New Zealand to create 'more firsts' in their relationship.
The meeting marks a continuation of diplomatic efforts following the visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang to New Zealand, where pivotal agreements on trade and climate change were signed, underscoring the strategic economic relationship as China remains New Zealand's largest trading partner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
