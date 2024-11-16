Modi's Vision for Governance: A Decade of Change
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a shift from vote bank politics to governance focused on public trust at the HT Leadership Summit. He emphasized progress 'of the people, by the people, and for the people' and noted significant advancements over the past decade, including increased gas connections.
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the HT Leadership Summit, emphasizing a departure from past governments' vote bank politics to his administration's focus on restoring public trust.
He noted India's sea change in aspirations, highlighting significant achievements such as surpassing decades-old records with gas connections distributed in the last ten years.
Reflecting on national security, Modi remarked on the changing dynamics since 26/11, asserting that terrorists now feel unsafe even in their homes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
