Left Menu

Modi's Vision for Governance: A Decade of Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a shift from vote bank politics to governance focused on public trust at the HT Leadership Summit. He emphasized progress 'of the people, by the people, and for the people' and noted significant advancements over the past decade, including increased gas connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:44 IST
Modi's Vision for Governance: A Decade of Change
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the HT Leadership Summit, emphasizing a departure from past governments' vote bank politics to his administration's focus on restoring public trust.

He noted India's sea change in aspirations, highlighting significant achievements such as surpassing decades-old records with gas connections distributed in the last ten years.

Reflecting on national security, Modi remarked on the changing dynamics since 26/11, asserting that terrorists now feel unsafe even in their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024