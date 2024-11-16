Modi's Vision for Governance: A Decade of Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the HT Leadership Summit, emphasizing a departure from past governments' vote bank politics to his administration's focus on restoring public trust.

He noted India's sea change in aspirations, highlighting significant achievements such as surpassing decades-old records with gas connections distributed in the last ten years.

Reflecting on national security, Modi remarked on the changing dynamics since 26/11, asserting that terrorists now feel unsafe even in their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)