Mahayuti Government Receives Modi's Endorsement Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for its dedicated efforts to uplift every societal segment, a stance that he claims differentiates it from the previous Aghadi administration. Addressing BJP members as part of the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' initiative, PM Modi stated, 'The Mahayuti government's commitment to community empowerment is being felt throughout the state.' Modi emphasized the satisfaction of Maharashtra's citizens with the government's two-and-a-half-year tenure and revealed the public's desire for the administration to continue leading for another five years.

PM Modi also lauded the relentless dedication of BJP workers as election day nears. 'For several months, you've been working tirelessly in this significant democratic endeavor. The moment for the fruition of your efforts is approaching,' he remarked, underscoring the crucial nature of the impending elections for the party's triumph. In a related context, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Friday, voiced his optimism about the party's prospects in the upcoming state assembly elections, confidently anticipating a 'hat-trick' victory.

Addressing the crowd in Mumbai's Dahisar, Shinde expressed, 'We anticipate securing a third consecutive win, likening it to scoring a straight sixer in cricket. The real challenge lies ahead, and we're prepared to achieve a resounding victory.' Shinde also emphasized the significance of grassroots engagement. 'Our mission involves direct interactions with citizens to address their concerns,' he stated, highlighting the unified spirit within the Mahayuti alliance and its broad public endorsement. The Chief Minister defended his administration's policies, specifically the Ladli Behan Yojana, against critics, describing it as a woman empowerment initiative. The state is scheduled to cast votes on November 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)