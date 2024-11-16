Zelenskiy Urges Diplomatic End to Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of ending the war with Russia through diplomatic means by the next year, while acknowledging current challenges on the battlefield and the lack of interest from Russian President Vladimir Putin in reaching a peace agreement.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stressed the critical need for the war with Russia to be concluded by next year using diplomatic methods. His remarks were aired during a radio interview on Saturday.
Zelenskiy acknowledged the current challenging conditions on the eastern Ukrainian battlefield and pointed out that Russia is making tactical advancements.
He highlighted that Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, shows little interest in negotiating a peace settlement, further complicating efforts to end the conflict.
