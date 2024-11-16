Political Turbulence: Helicopter Delays Spark Controversy in Jharkhand

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, blaming them for intentionally delaying helicopter flights for himself and Rahul Gandhi during their visit to Jharkhand. The delays sparked controversy, with Congress alleging political motivations behind the move.

The incident occurred as Rahul Gandhi, after addressing a rally in Mahagama, was stranded for two hours due to a grounded helicopter. Simultaneously, Prime Minister Modi faced a two-hour delay at Deoghar airport, leading to a 'no-fly zone' being declared. Kharge questioned the preferential treatment given to BJP leaders at reserved airport lounges.

Kharge went further, criticizing the BJP for using central agencies like the ED, CBI, and I-T to target political opponents. He accused the party of aiming to plunder Jharkhand’s resources and called for unity against divisive tactics. Additionally, Kharge emphasized the significance of the Sarna religious code as a symbol of tribal dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)