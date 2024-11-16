Left Menu

Political Turbulence: Helicopter Delays Spark Controversy in Jharkhand

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of deliberately delaying helicopters for him and Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand. Amidst political tensions, Kharge criticized alleged misuse of power and urged safeguarding tribal identity and natural resources against BJP ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:22 IST
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, blaming them for intentionally delaying helicopter flights for himself and Rahul Gandhi during their visit to Jharkhand. The delays sparked controversy, with Congress alleging political motivations behind the move.

The incident occurred as Rahul Gandhi, after addressing a rally in Mahagama, was stranded for two hours due to a grounded helicopter. Simultaneously, Prime Minister Modi faced a two-hour delay at Deoghar airport, leading to a 'no-fly zone' being declared. Kharge questioned the preferential treatment given to BJP leaders at reserved airport lounges.

Kharge went further, criticizing the BJP for using central agencies like the ED, CBI, and I-T to target political opponents. He accused the party of aiming to plunder Jharkhand’s resources and called for unity against divisive tactics. Additionally, Kharge emphasized the significance of the Sarna religious code as a symbol of tribal dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

