Modi Asserts Government's Vision Beyond Vote Bank Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized previous governments for engaging in vote bank politics, emphasizing his administration's focus on inclusive progress. Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit, he highlighted his government's achievements in restoring public trust, increasing economic investments, and promoting youth entrepreneurship, marking India's continued development trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the HT Leadership Summit, sharply criticizing previous administrations for prioritizing vote bank politics. Modi asserted that his government operates with a broader vision, focusing on inclusive progress for all citizens, transcending mere electoral considerations.

Highlighting his tenure's achievements, Modi spoke about restoring public trust in the government and significantly increasing public infrastructure spending. He noted developments in gas connections, healthcare, and technology, reflecting a drive towards substantive economic and social growth.

Modi further emphasized the resurgence of a risk-taking culture in India, powered by youth-driven entrepreneurship. With substantial investments in public initiatives, he championed the nation's capacity to inspire larger ambitions, setting sights on India's century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

