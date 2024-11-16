Left Menu

Kerry Highlights Diplomatic Challenges as Trump Prepares Return

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry discussed President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming term, emphasizing potential executive orders and cautioning against exiting the Paris Agreement. Kerry highlighted diplomatic situations, urging careful dialogue, particularly in Ukraine, as the international community seeks resolution of ongoing conflicts.

Updated: 16-11-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:10 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to assume office, former US Secretary of State John Kerry anticipates a series of executive orders could be issued immediately, cautioning against actions like withdrawing from the Paris Agreement.

In discussion at the HT Leadership Summit 2024, Kerry emphasized that diplomacy requires the right conditions for resolving issues, identifying Ukraine as a ripe opportunity for diplomatic progress.

Kerry reflected on previous diplomatic efforts and noted the importance of effective, quiet diplomacy in addressing challenges such as the Ukraine conflict and potential agreements in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

