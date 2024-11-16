Kerry Highlights Diplomatic Challenges as Trump Prepares Return

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to assume office, former US Secretary of State John Kerry anticipates a series of executive orders could be issued immediately, cautioning against actions like withdrawing from the Paris Agreement.

In discussion at the HT Leadership Summit 2024, Kerry emphasized that diplomacy requires the right conditions for resolving issues, identifying Ukraine as a ripe opportunity for diplomatic progress.

Kerry reflected on previous diplomatic efforts and noted the importance of effective, quiet diplomacy in addressing challenges such as the Ukraine conflict and potential agreements in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)