Amit Shah Targets Congress: A Promise of India's Future

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Jharkhand, highlighting BJP's commitment to fulfilling promises and addressing issues like illegal immigration. Shah emphasized BJP's vision to transform Jharkhand into a prosperous state and propel India to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress, particularly targeting Rahul Gandhi for failing to live up to promises. Speaking at Madhupur in Jharkhand, Shah asserted that only the BJP is capable of delivering on its commitments.

Shah highlighted the BJP's decisive actions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as conducting surgical and air strikes against terrorists, contrasting it with what he described as ineffective UPA-era policies. He underscored BJP's determination to combat illegal immigration, criticizing the Jharkhand government's inaction.

Promising prosperity for Jharkhand, Shah claimed the BJP would transform the state within five years if elected and elevate India to the world's third-largest economy by 2027. The rally underscored BJP's campaign focus on development and anti-corruption in the upcoming state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

