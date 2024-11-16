Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Critique: A Call for a Caste Census

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharply criticized PM Modi and Amit Shah, accusing them of spreading falsehoods about Rahul Gandhi's stance on reservations. She also highlighted alleged economic losses in Maharashtra and demanded a caste census while addressing rallies during the Maharashtra assembly elections campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shirdi/Kolhapur | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:26 IST
In a series of rallies across Maharashtra, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading the public by claiming Rahul Gandhi opposes reservations. She argued that this false narrative stems from fear of Rahul's advocacy for a caste census.

Gandhi Vadra also highlighted economic grievances, alleging that projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore were relocated from Maharashtra, leading to significant job losses. She publicly challenged Modi to commit to a caste census and criticized what she perceives as discrimination against Maharashtra in developmental allocations.

Addressing the Shivaji Maharaj statue incident, she accused BJP leaders of dishonoring the iconic figure. With further criticism aimed at Maharashtra's leadership, she highlighted issues such as farmer distress, inflation, and project shifts, underscoring a broader pattern of political and economic decisions that, according to her, fail the state's people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

