Georgia's election took a dramatic turn as the Central Election Commission confirmed the ruling party's parliamentary triumph, despite an incident where an opposition politician doused the commission chairman in paint. The commotion was caught on camera, leading to an investigation into the attack.

The Georgian Dream party, which secured 53.9% of the vote, stood as the victor amidst divided opinions and allegations of election manipulation. The opposition, alleging fraud, organized protests in Tbilisi, bringing the election's integrity into question.

U.S. polling firms highlighted discrepancies between official results and exit polls, suggesting manipulation. While Georgian Dream insists on EU aspirations, critics argue it leans towards Russian influence, a concern echoed by the EU's pause on Georgia's membership application.

