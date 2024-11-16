Left Menu

Drama Unfolds in Georgia's Election Amidst Allegations and Controversy

Georgia's Election Commission confirmed the ruling party's parliamentary victory despite disruptions. Opposition member David Kirtadze threw paint at the commission chairman, leading to an investigation. The ruling Georgian Dream party, accused of election fraud, secured victory supported by official results, which raised concerns over democratic integrity and EU relations.

Updated: 16-11-2024 19:07 IST
Georgia's election took a dramatic turn as the Central Election Commission confirmed the ruling party's parliamentary triumph, despite an incident where an opposition politician doused the commission chairman in paint. The commotion was caught on camera, leading to an investigation into the attack.

The Georgian Dream party, which secured 53.9% of the vote, stood as the victor amidst divided opinions and allegations of election manipulation. The opposition, alleging fraud, organized protests in Tbilisi, bringing the election's integrity into question.

U.S. polling firms highlighted discrepancies between official results and exit polls, suggesting manipulation. While Georgian Dream insists on EU aspirations, critics argue it leans towards Russian influence, a concern echoed by the EU's pause on Georgia's membership application.

