Tejashwi Yadav Accuses BJP of Dividing Society: Urges Focus on Real Issues

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Saturday, launched a blistering attack on the BJP, accusing the party of sowing division within society under the pretense of religion. This, he claimed, was a diversion tactic from pressing issues that truly matter such as employment generation, poverty eradication, and inflation control.

Addressing a rally in Deoghar, Yadav alleged that the BJP had schemed to destabilize the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand. He accused them of incarcerating Soren when these attempts came to naught and charged the BJP with aspirations of constitutional amendments and democratic erosion.

Championing the efforts of the Jharkhand coalition government, Yadav highlighted welfare schemes launched for women and youth and criticized the BJP's perceived spread of societal hatred, urging voters to expel them from power in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)