Tejashwi Yadav Accuses BJP of Dividing Society: Urges Focus on Real Issues
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the BJP for allegedly dividing society along religious lines to distract from important issues like employment, poverty, and inflation. During a rally, he accused the BJP of conspiring against the Jharkhand government and emphasized the importance of development-focused governance.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Saturday, launched a blistering attack on the BJP, accusing the party of sowing division within society under the pretense of religion. This, he claimed, was a diversion tactic from pressing issues that truly matter such as employment generation, poverty eradication, and inflation control.
Addressing a rally in Deoghar, Yadav alleged that the BJP had schemed to destabilize the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand. He accused them of incarcerating Soren when these attempts came to naught and charged the BJP with aspirations of constitutional amendments and democratic erosion.
Championing the efforts of the Jharkhand coalition government, Yadav highlighted welfare schemes launched for women and youth and criticized the BJP's perceived spread of societal hatred, urging voters to expel them from power in Jharkhand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
