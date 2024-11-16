Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Accuses BJP of Dividing Society: Urges Focus on Real Issues

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the BJP for allegedly dividing society along religious lines to distract from important issues like employment, poverty, and inflation. During a rally, he accused the BJP of conspiring against the Jharkhand government and emphasized the importance of development-focused governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:49 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Accuses BJP of Dividing Society: Urges Focus on Real Issues
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Saturday, launched a blistering attack on the BJP, accusing the party of sowing division within society under the pretense of religion. This, he claimed, was a diversion tactic from pressing issues that truly matter such as employment generation, poverty eradication, and inflation control.

Addressing a rally in Deoghar, Yadav alleged that the BJP had schemed to destabilize the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand. He accused them of incarcerating Soren when these attempts came to naught and charged the BJP with aspirations of constitutional amendments and democratic erosion.

Championing the efforts of the Jharkhand coalition government, Yadav highlighted welfare schemes launched for women and youth and criticized the BJP's perceived spread of societal hatred, urging voters to expel them from power in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024