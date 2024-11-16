Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Covid-19 Probe Sparks War of Words in Karnataka

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa criticizes the Congress government for launching a probe into BJP-era Covid-19 management. The Congress-led administration has formed an SIT following a report that recommends prosecuting Yediyurappa and others. Yediyurappa dismisses the probe as a diversionary tactic amidst ongoing investigations into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Updated: 16-11-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:04 IST
In a heated political exchange, former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has condemned the Congress government for initiating a probe into the state's Covid-19 management during his tenure. He accused the current administration of seeking political vendetta, arguing that the investigation is an attempt to target him and the then Health Minister B Sriramulu.

The controversy stems from the Congress government's decision to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) based on Justice John Michael D'Cunha's report. The report suggests prosecuting Yediyurappa and Sriramulu for alleged irregularities, though Yediyurappa maintains that the previous BJP government earnestly worked to save lives amid the pandemic's challenges.

Simultaneously, Yediyurappa claims the probe is a strategic distraction from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment case. Involving current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family, the case is under scrutiny by both the Lokayukta police and the Enforcement Directorate. Yediyurappa insists that the truth about Siddaramaiah's involvement will unfold as investigations proceed.

