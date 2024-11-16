Tensions Rise: Israeli-Hezbollah Conflict Heats Up

Israeli troops pushed further into Lebanon in their deepest movement since the invasion six weeks ago, only to retreat after a fierce confrontation with Hezbollah militants, Lebanese state media reported.

The escalating violence saw Israeli forces capture and later withdraw from a strategic site near the village of Chamaa, while simultaneous airstrikes targeted Beirut's Hezbollah-dominated suburbs.

As negotiations proceed, Lebanese officials are contemplating a US draft ceasefire to end hostilities, all while broader tensions with Gaza and Hamas illustrate the complex regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)