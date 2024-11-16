Tensions Rise: Israeli-Hezbollah Conflict Heats Up
Israeli ground forces advanced deeply into Lebanon before retreating, engaging in battles with Hezbollah amidst ongoing airstrikes. A US-proposed ceasefire deal based on UN resolution 1701 is under negotiation. Lebanon looks to Iran to influence Hezbollah in seeking peace, as clashes extend to Gaza-Hamas tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:27 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Israeli troops pushed further into Lebanon in their deepest movement since the invasion six weeks ago, only to retreat after a fierce confrontation with Hezbollah militants, Lebanese state media reported.
The escalating violence saw Israeli forces capture and later withdraw from a strategic site near the village of Chamaa, while simultaneous airstrikes targeted Beirut's Hezbollah-dominated suburbs.
As negotiations proceed, Lebanese officials are contemplating a US draft ceasefire to end hostilities, all while broader tensions with Gaza and Hamas illustrate the complex regional dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- Lebanon
- ceasefire
- UN
- resolution
- war
- negotiations
- draft proposal
- Gaza
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election
Kamala Harris Faces Union Support Challenges Ahead of U.S. Election
Judge Extends Ballot Deadline in Cobb County Amid Election Surge
Maui Surfer Severely Injured in Shark Encounter
Unraveling Thirst: The Science Behind Staying Hydrated