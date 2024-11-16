Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israeli-Hezbollah Conflict Heats Up

Israeli ground forces advanced deeply into Lebanon before retreating, engaging in battles with Hezbollah amidst ongoing airstrikes. A US-proposed ceasefire deal based on UN resolution 1701 is under negotiation. Lebanon looks to Iran to influence Hezbollah in seeking peace, as clashes extend to Gaza-Hamas tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:27 IST
  • Lebanon

Israeli troops pushed further into Lebanon in their deepest movement since the invasion six weeks ago, only to retreat after a fierce confrontation with Hezbollah militants, Lebanese state media reported.

The escalating violence saw Israeli forces capture and later withdraw from a strategic site near the village of Chamaa, while simultaneous airstrikes targeted Beirut's Hezbollah-dominated suburbs.

As negotiations proceed, Lebanese officials are contemplating a US draft ceasefire to end hostilities, all while broader tensions with Gaza and Hamas illustrate the complex regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

