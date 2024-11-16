Amit Shah's Rallying Cry: BJP's Commitment vs. Congress Promises

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, specifically targeting Rahul Gandhi, during his address at Madhupur in Deoghar district on Saturday. Shah accused Gandhi of making promises only to leave the country, while asserting that the BJP is the only party to deliver on its commitments.

Shah highlighted the contrast between past UPA policies and the BJP's strong stance against terrorism, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive actions through surgical and air strikes as examples. He criticized the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition for allegedly turning infiltrators into a vote-bank.

Calling for change, Shah suggested the upcoming Jharkhand elections are pivotal for the state's future. He promised that a BJP government would boost Jharkhand's economy and curb corruption, pledging significant industrial developments to prevent youths from seeking jobs elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)