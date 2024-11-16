Controversy Surrounds Waqf Bill Amidst Parliamentary Dispute
AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticized Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for commenting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, claiming it's improper while under Joint Parliamentary Committee review. Singh accused BJP leaders of derogatory rhetoric and criticized the ruling coalition's economic policies ahead of Maharashtra's elections.
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has voiced strong objections to comments made by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Singh asserts that Rijiju overstepped by discussing the bill publicly as it's currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.
On Saturday, Rijiju stated to the press that the contentious legislation would be passed during Parliament's winter session. Singh, a part of the JPC, countered by emphasizing that ministers should refrain from public commentary on bills under committee scrutiny, noting that such actions undermine parliamentary protocol.
Singh, amidst campaigning for the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, accused Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders of degrading political discourse. He also criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition for economic grievances like unemployment and the diversion of industrial investment, predicting their election defeat.
