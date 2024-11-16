Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Waqf Bill Amidst Parliamentary Dispute

AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticized Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for commenting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, claiming it's improper while under Joint Parliamentary Committee review. Singh accused BJP leaders of derogatory rhetoric and criticized the ruling coalition's economic policies ahead of Maharashtra's elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:32 IST
Controversy Surrounds Waqf Bill Amidst Parliamentary Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has voiced strong objections to comments made by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Singh asserts that Rijiju overstepped by discussing the bill publicly as it's currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

On Saturday, Rijiju stated to the press that the contentious legislation would be passed during Parliament's winter session. Singh, a part of the JPC, countered by emphasizing that ministers should refrain from public commentary on bills under committee scrutiny, noting that such actions undermine parliamentary protocol.

Singh, amidst campaigning for the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, accused Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders of degrading political discourse. He also criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition for economic grievances like unemployment and the diversion of industrial investment, predicting their election defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024