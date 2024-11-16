Thackeray Challenges Fadnavis on 'Dharma-Yudh' Amidst Election Tensions

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has raised concerns regarding Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's recent call for a 'dharma-yudh of votes.' Speaking at a campaign rally in Dombivli, Thackeray questioned whether this call violates the Election Commission of India's Model Code of Conduct.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister recounted being asked to omit 'Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji' from his party's election anthem but defied the request before the Lok Sabha elections. Thackeray criticized Fadnavis's call for a 'dharma-yudh' as a response to an alleged 'vote-Jihad' appeal by an Islamic scholar against the Mahayuti government.

Thackeray further lambasted the BJP, describing it as a 'hybrid' dominated by opportunistic politics, deviating from the original vision of leaders like Vajpayee and Mahajan. He accused the BJP of exacerbating a Gujarati-Marathi divide and prioritizing corporate interests over public welfare, especially in Thane district.

(With inputs from agencies.)