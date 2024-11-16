Left Menu

Thackeray Challenges Fadnavis on 'Dharma-Yudh' Amidst Election Tensions

Uddhav Thackeray questions the Election Commission on the legitimacy of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's 'dharma-yudh of votes' call, challenging its compliance with the Model Code of Conduct. Thackeray, at a campaign rally, criticized the transformation of BJP into an opportunistic hybrid entity and voiced concerns over political integrity and communal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-11-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 23:32 IST
Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has raised concerns regarding Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's recent call for a 'dharma-yudh of votes.' Speaking at a campaign rally in Dombivli, Thackeray questioned whether this call violates the Election Commission of India's Model Code of Conduct.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister recounted being asked to omit 'Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji' from his party's election anthem but defied the request before the Lok Sabha elections. Thackeray criticized Fadnavis's call for a 'dharma-yudh' as a response to an alleged 'vote-Jihad' appeal by an Islamic scholar against the Mahayuti government.

Thackeray further lambasted the BJP, describing it as a 'hybrid' dominated by opportunistic politics, deviating from the original vision of leaders like Vajpayee and Mahajan. He accused the BJP of exacerbating a Gujarati-Marathi divide and prioritizing corporate interests over public welfare, especially in Thane district.

