Taiwan-China Tensions Unfold at Asia-Pacific Summit
At the Asia-Pacific summit in Lima, Taiwan's representative Lin Hsin-i waved at China's President Xi Jinping, but they did not engage directly, highlighting ongoing tensions. The APEC forum is one of the few places where both parties participate despite disagreements, with Taiwan rejecting China's sovereignty claims over it.
Taiwan's representative at the Asia-Pacific summit in Lima, Lin Hsin-i, reported an informal greeting involving a wave but no handshake with China's President Xi Jinping, signaling persistent tensions with Beijing.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum stands as one of the restricted international platforms where both Taiwan and China are present. However, Taiwan refrains from sending its president due to China's objections.
Beijing considers Taiwan as part of its territory and denies it the right to engage in state-to-state relations, while Taiwan's elected government firmly opposes Beijing's sovereignty claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Voter Fraud Claims Loom over Election Tensions
Rising Tensions: Israel and Lebanon on the Brink
Escalating Tensions: Projectiles from Lebanon Injure Seven in Israel
Controversy Over Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Age Sparks Political Tensions
Diwali Padwa Celebrations Amid Electoral Tensions in Maharashtra