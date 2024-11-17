Taiwan-China Tensions Unfold at Asia-Pacific Summit

Taiwan's representative at the Asia-Pacific summit in Lima, Lin Hsin-i, reported an informal greeting involving a wave but no handshake with China's President Xi Jinping, signaling persistent tensions with Beijing.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum stands as one of the restricted international platforms where both Taiwan and China are present. However, Taiwan refrains from sending its president due to China's objections.

Beijing considers Taiwan as part of its territory and denies it the right to engage in state-to-state relations, while Taiwan's elected government firmly opposes Beijing's sovereignty claims.

