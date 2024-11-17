Left Menu

Trump Administration's Bold Picks and Strategic Moves Stir Controversy

The Trump transition team reveals potential appointments including a former Uber executive for Transportation Secretary and an oil CEO for Energy Secretary. Meanwhile, utilities urge preservation of clean energy credits, and concerns arise over Elon Musk's alleged calls with Russian officials. Further cabinet selections draw significant attention and controversy.

Updated: 17-11-2024 05:24 IST
President-elect Donald Trump's latest cabinet picks are generating buzz, from a former Uber executive for Transportation Secretary to an oil industry CEO for Energy Secretary. Sources say these choices highlight Trump's focus on business-savvy leadership for key departments.

The tech community is rallying behind Emil Michael, a notable Uber alum, while Chris Wright's nomination for Energy Secretary underscores a push for fossil fuel production. The energy sector faces tension as U.S. utilities press Trump to maintain clean energy incentives outlined in Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.

In other developments, Elon Musk's alleged communications with Russian officials have prompted Democratic senators to call for investigations on potential national security implications. Meanwhile, Trump's Treasury Secretary pick sees support from influential figures like Elon Musk and RFK Jr., keeping Washington on edge.

