Xi Jinping's 'Red Lines': A Diplomatic Warning to the U.S.

China's President Xi Jinping emphasized to U.S. President Joe Biden that Taiwan, democracy, human rights, and rights to development are 'red lines' for China. Xi cautioned the U.S. against involvement in South China Sea disputes, urging partnership over rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-11-2024 06:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 06:49 IST
President Xi Jinping of China has issued a stern warning to U.S. President Joe Biden, declaring that Taiwan, democracy, human rights, and development rights are 'red lines' for China that should not be challenged, according to Xinhua, the state's official news outlet.

Xi also advised the United States to refrain from engaging in bilateral island disputes or encouraging provocations in the South China Sea. These remarks were made on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Forum summit held in Peru.

Despite potential tensions, Xi opened the door for improved relations by stressing the importance of seeing each other as partners rather than adversaries, which could lead to significant progress for both nations.

