Diplomatic Delays: Ishiba's Unmet Expectation
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-11-2024 07:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 07:08 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced on Saturday that his anticipated face-to-face meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump would be postponed.
During a briefing in Lima, Peru, Ishiba explained that Trump's team cited the Logan Act as the reason, which limits meetings with international leaders before a presidential inauguration.
Ishiba had originally planned a stopover in the United States for discussions with Trump after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima. He expressed his desire to arrange talks with Trump at a future date that suits both parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
