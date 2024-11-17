Diplomatic Delays: Ishiba's Unmet Expectation

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced on Saturday that his anticipated face-to-face meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump would be postponed.

During a briefing in Lima, Peru, Ishiba explained that Trump's team cited the Logan Act as the reason, which limits meetings with international leaders before a presidential inauguration.

Ishiba had originally planned a stopover in the United States for discussions with Trump after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima. He expressed his desire to arrange talks with Trump at a future date that suits both parties.

