Diplomatic Delays: Ishiba's Unmet Expectation

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's anticipated meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump was canceled due to the Logan Act, which restricts interactions with world leaders before presidential inaugurations. Ishiba, who was in Lima for the APEC Summit, expressed his hope for future talks with Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-11-2024 07:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 07:08 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced on Saturday that his anticipated face-to-face meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump would be postponed.

During a briefing in Lima, Peru, Ishiba explained that Trump's team cited the Logan Act as the reason, which limits meetings with international leaders before a presidential inauguration.

Ishiba had originally planned a stopover in the United States for discussions with Trump after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima. He expressed his desire to arrange talks with Trump at a future date that suits both parties.

