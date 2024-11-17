Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of Anti-Dalit Stance Amid Controversy

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has accused Congress of being anti-Dalit following a viral video of Nitin Raut. Allegations claim Congress will transfer Dalit rights to Muslim voters. BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla and others echoed these views, highlighting past instances of alleged discrimination. Maharashtra elections intensify the disagreement.

Updated: 17-11-2024 13:27 IST
BJP Accuses Congress of Anti-Dalit Stance Amid Controversy
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, levied serious allegations against the Congress on Sunday, claiming the party intends to strip Dalit voters of their rights in Maharashtra, should they ascend to power. These assertions arise from a contentious video featuring senior Congress leader Nitin Raut, which the BJP has seized upon as evidence of Congress's alleged anti-Dalit sentiments.

Bhandari argues that Congress's leadership, historically, had issues with the phrase 'Jai Bhim' and criticizes Rahul Gandhi for allegedly aspiring to dismantle the Constitution championed by Babasaheb Ambedkar. He further accused Congress of focusing on consolidating the Muslim vote bank at the expense of Dalit rights, highlighting perceived injustices and instances when Congress failed to honor Ambedkar appropriately.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla supported this narrative, taking to social media platform X to decry Congress as harboring an 'Anti-Dalit and Anti-Ambedkar DNA.' He recalled historical grievances to bolster his argument, while BJP women's wing chief Chitra Kishor Wagh reiterated these accusations. The controversy unfolds as Maharashtra braces for its assembly elections, with the political climate becoming increasingly charged.

