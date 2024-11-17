Left Menu

BJP Poised for Victory in Jharkhand: Dubey Confident of Two-Third Majority

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA alliance's victory in Jharkhand Assembly elections, projecting a two-thirds majority. Dubey praised leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma and Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their efforts. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir highlighted strong voter turnout for the JMM-Congress coalition.

Updated: 17-11-2024 13:37 IST
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey projected a confident win for the BJP-led NDA alliance in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, foreseeing a dominant two-thirds majority for the party. He lauded the efforts of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, noting their significant contributions in galvanizing regional support.

Dubey underlined BJP's key strengths, which include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global popularity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's political expertise, and a robust cadre of dedicated party workers. He emphasized Sarma's knack for swift decision-making as a crucial factor in their political strategy.

Conversely, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Jharkhand Congress in-charge, expressed optimism regarding the ruling JMM-Congress alliance's standing post the first voting phase. He highlighted a notable trend of higher female voter participation, attributing it to the coalition's effective women-focused policies, signaling a competitive electoral landscape.

In a strategic alliance with the AJSU, BJP, JDU, and LJP are contesting under the NDA banner. Sarma assured a harmonious governance model between BJP and AJSU if victorious, pointing to shared governance experience. With the second polling phase slated for November 20 and results due on November 23, the political climate in Jharkhand remains intensely monitored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

