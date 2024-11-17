Political Turmoil: AAP's Kailash Gahlot Resigns Amid Controversy
Kailash Gahlot, AAP's senior leader and Delhi Transport Minister, resigned from the party amid controversies, including the 'sheeshmahal' issue involving Arvind Kejriwal. Gahlot's decision is linked to internal party challenges and ongoing ED and CBI cases. The move is a major blow ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political upheaval, Kailash Gahlot, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Transport Minister for Delhi, announced his resignation from the party this Sunday, just ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections.
In his resignation letter addressed to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot pointed to the intense challenges the party currently faces. His departure underscores controversies, such as accusations regarding lavish expenditure at Kejriwal's former residence, dubbed 'sheeshmahal' by the BJP.
Gahlot's exit is further linked to pressure from ED and CBI investigations. The Delhi BJP has welcomed his decision, interpreting it as a validation of their criticisms against Kejriwal. This development poses a significant hurdle for AAP as campaigning intensifies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
