Left Menu

Political Turmoil: AAP's Kailash Gahlot Resigns Amid Controversy

Kailash Gahlot, AAP's senior leader and Delhi Transport Minister, resigned from the party amid controversies, including the 'sheeshmahal' issue involving Arvind Kejriwal. Gahlot's decision is linked to internal party challenges and ongoing ED and CBI cases. The move is a major blow ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:54 IST
Political Turmoil: AAP's Kailash Gahlot Resigns Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political upheaval, Kailash Gahlot, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Transport Minister for Delhi, announced his resignation from the party this Sunday, just ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections.

In his resignation letter addressed to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot pointed to the intense challenges the party currently faces. His departure underscores controversies, such as accusations regarding lavish expenditure at Kejriwal's former residence, dubbed 'sheeshmahal' by the BJP.

Gahlot's exit is further linked to pressure from ED and CBI investigations. The Delhi BJP has welcomed his decision, interpreting it as a validation of their criticisms against Kejriwal. This development poses a significant hurdle for AAP as campaigning intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024