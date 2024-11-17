Left Menu

Nadda's Fierce Allegations Ignite Jharkhand Polls

BJP chief J P Nadda accused Jharkhand's JMM-led government of aiding Bangladeshi infiltrators, alleging scams and corrupt practices. He criticized Rahul Gandhi for lacking OBC representation in key committees. Highlighting BJP’s initiatives, Nadda promised vigilance on infiltration and economic development under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:39 IST
In a heated campaign speech, BJP President J P Nadda attacked the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand, accusing it of providing sanctuary to Bangladeshi infiltrators. Nadda claimed that these individuals gained essential documentation and resources, with the state government allegedly facilitating their acquisition of land.

He launched a broadside against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning Gandhi's commitment to the OBC community by examining the representation in Congress's major committees. Nadda highlighted the Modi administration's efforts to integrate OBCs, tribals, and SCs into the mainstream.

Nadda alleged large-scale corruption under Chief Minister Hemant Soren, detailing scams and dynastic politics. Meanwhile, he underscored the economic strides under Modi, including infrastructure growth and advancements in agriculture and manufacturing sectors, projecting a vision of prosperity for Jharkhand under a BJP-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

