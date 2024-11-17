Left Menu

Leaders Pay Tribute to Shiv Sena Founder Bal Thackeray

On Bal Thackeray's 12th death anniversary, prominent figures such as PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and Uddhav Thackeray paid homage. Bal Thackeray, founder of Shiv Sena, was remembered for his contribution to Maharashtra and Marathi identity. His legacy continues to shape Shiv Sena's internal dynamics and political strategies.

Prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Uddhav Thackeray, paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on the 12th anniversary of his death.

PM Modi highlighted Bal Thackeray's vision for Maharashtra's development and the empowerment of Marathi people, emphasizing his belief in Indian culture and ethos. Rahul Gandhi conveyed his condolences to Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena family.

Tensions between Shiv Sena's rival factions persist, as each vies for the legacy of Bal Thackeray, known for his advocacy of Hindutva and the sons-of-the-soil policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

