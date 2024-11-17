Leaders Pay Tribute to Shiv Sena Founder Bal Thackeray

Prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Uddhav Thackeray, paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on the 12th anniversary of his death.

PM Modi highlighted Bal Thackeray's vision for Maharashtra's development and the empowerment of Marathi people, emphasizing his belief in Indian culture and ethos. Rahul Gandhi conveyed his condolences to Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena family.

Tensions between Shiv Sena's rival factions persist, as each vies for the legacy of Bal Thackeray, known for his advocacy of Hindutva and the sons-of-the-soil policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)