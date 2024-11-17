Karnataka's BJP Cleared of Commission Allegations

In a recent development, the BJP in Karnataka announced that a Lokayukta investigation has exonerated the party from prior accusations of a 40% commission during its administration. These allegations were levied by the Congress during the 2023 Assembly polls, positioning them as criticisms of BJP governance.

BJP leaders dismissed the allegations as a component of Congress's strategic 'tool kit,' emphasizing that the purported corruption claims were unfounded. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka highlighted that the contractor who accused the government had not worked in that capacity for six years, undermining the credibility of the charge.

The current Congress government, led by Siddaramaiah, has been accused by BJP officials of operating as a '60% commission government.' Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other BJP figures seek an apology from Congress for what they see as baseless allegations. The situation underscores the ongoing political tensions as both parties engage in mutual recriminations.

