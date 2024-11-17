Left Menu

Karnataka's BJP Cleared of Commission Allegations

The BJP in Karnataka claims that a Lokayukta investigation has cleared the party of previous government charges of a 40% commission, which were levels by the Congress. BJP leaders argue that these allegations were part of a Congress 'tool kit.' The Lokayukta reportedly concluded that such allegations were false.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:26 IST
Karnataka's BJP Cleared of Commission Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the BJP in Karnataka announced that a Lokayukta investigation has exonerated the party from prior accusations of a 40% commission during its administration. These allegations were levied by the Congress during the 2023 Assembly polls, positioning them as criticisms of BJP governance.

BJP leaders dismissed the allegations as a component of Congress's strategic 'tool kit,' emphasizing that the purported corruption claims were unfounded. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka highlighted that the contractor who accused the government had not worked in that capacity for six years, undermining the credibility of the charge.

The current Congress government, led by Siddaramaiah, has been accused by BJP officials of operating as a '60% commission government.' Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other BJP figures seek an apology from Congress for what they see as baseless allegations. The situation underscores the ongoing political tensions as both parties engage in mutual recriminations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024