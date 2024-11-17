Turmoil in Abkhazia: President Bzhania Resigns Amid Protests
Aslan Bzhania, the Russian-backed leader of Abkhazia, has agreed to resign following protests over an investment agreement with Moscow. Protestors stormed the parliament in the capital, Sukhumi, demanding change. Bzhania stated his resignation is contingent on the protesters leaving the parliament premises.
Aslan Bzhania, the self-declared president of Georgia's Russian-supported Abkhazia region, announced on Sunday that an agreement with the opposition remains elusive, according to TASS news agency.
On Friday, protestors broke into the Abkhazian parliament in Sukhumi, objecting to a controversial investment pact with Moscow.
Bzhania declared his intention to resign, but stipulated that protesters must first vacate the parliamentary premises.
