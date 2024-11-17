Left Menu

BJP's Nadda Targets JMM-Led Coalition in Jharkhand

BJP President Jagat Prasad Nadda criticized the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, accusing it of dynastic politics and vote bank appeasement. He called for a BJP government to tackle alleged scams and boost development. Nadda praised PM Modi's achievements, emphasizing improved infrastructure and industrial growth.

BJP President Jagat Prasad Nadda launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand, criticizing it for engaging in dynastic politics and vote bank appeasement.

Nadda accused the state government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, of obstructing development projects initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and highlighted alleged corruption in various sectors.

Calling for a BJP-led administration, Nadda expressed the need for development initiatives and praised Modi's achievements in infrastructure and technology advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

