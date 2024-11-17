Maharashtra Politics: MVA to Gain Clear Majority Amid Mahayuti Discord

In a recent interview, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will secure a decisive majority in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. He emphasized that the alliance, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SCP), is united and any crossover from opposition would be unnecessary.

Chennithala criticized the ruling Mahayuti coalition, accusing it of being riddled with internal divisions and claiming the BJP seeks to weaken its allies. He pointed out that prominent slogans used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have failed to resonate with the people of Maharashtra.

Highlighting the unity within MVA, Chennithala dismissed the speculation about Ajit Pawar crossing over after the elections, asserting the alliance's capability to form a government independently. He outlined that allegations of corruption levied against the Mahayuti government may spur voters to opt for change in the electoral polls scheduled for November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)