Left Menu

Maharashtra Politics: MVA to Gain Clear Majority Amid Mahayuti Discord

Ramesh Chennithala of Congress claims the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will secure a clear majority in the upcoming Maharashtra elections, dismissing the need for any crossovers. He criticized the ruling Mahayuti alliance for internal conflicts, alleging it aims to undermine its allies, and indicated discontent with BJP's divisive rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:07 IST
Maharashtra Politics: MVA to Gain Clear Majority Amid Mahayuti Discord
Ramesh Chennithala
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent interview, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will secure a decisive majority in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. He emphasized that the alliance, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SCP), is united and any crossover from opposition would be unnecessary.

Chennithala criticized the ruling Mahayuti coalition, accusing it of being riddled with internal divisions and claiming the BJP seeks to weaken its allies. He pointed out that prominent slogans used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have failed to resonate with the people of Maharashtra.

Highlighting the unity within MVA, Chennithala dismissed the speculation about Ajit Pawar crossing over after the elections, asserting the alliance's capability to form a government independently. He outlined that allegations of corruption levied against the Mahayuti government may spur voters to opt for change in the electoral polls scheduled for November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024