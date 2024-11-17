Maharashtra Politics in Focus: MVA's Unity vs. Mahayuti's Internal Strife
Ramesh Chennithala asserts that Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win a majority. He critiques Modi and Adityanath's slogans, viewing them as divisive, and highlights internal conflicts within Mahayuti. Meanwhile, MVA remains united, focusing on political change and contesting perceived corrupt governance by Mahayuti.
Maharashtra's political landscape is heating up as Ramesh Chennithala, Congress' state in-charge, predicts a decisive victory for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming elections. Chennithala emphasizes the unity within the MVA while pointing fingers at the ruling Mahayuti for their internal strife and disputes.
Chennithala criticized recent slogans by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asserting that they have failed to resonate with the ethos of Maharashtra. According to Chennithala, such rhetoric divides the community, a sentiment echoed by both political allies and adversaries.
Highlighting alleged corruption and unethical practices by the ruling coalition, Chennithala expressed confidence that voters would usher in change. As the election date approaches, the MVA remains steadfast in not projecting a pre-election chief ministerial candidate, focusing instead on stabilizing governance post-election.
