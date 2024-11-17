Trump's Transition Team: Strategic Moves and Key Figures
The summary of US domestic news highlights several of Trump's cabinet and department chief considerations. It covers prospects for transportation and energy secretaries, requests by utilities for preserving tax credits, investigations into Elon Musk's alleged Russian interactions, and reactions to Trump's political allies and decisions.
President-elect Donald Trump is in the process of selecting key figures for his administration, with a focus on former Uber executive Emil Michael for the role of transportation chief. A report suggests support from key tech executives has bolstered Michael's position as a front-runner for the position.
Meanwhile, in a bid to firm up leadership in the energy sector, Trump has nominated Chris Wright, an oil industry executive known for advocating fossil fuel use, to be the next Energy Secretary. The decision aligns with Trump's agenda to continue and potentially expand oil and gas production.
In an evolving political landscape, the U.S. utility sector is urging the incoming administration to maintain existing climate-friendly tax credits. This request comes amid fears that Trump's skepticism on climate change might lead to the annulment of the Inflation Reduction Act, a move that would require congressional backing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
