Tulsi Gabbard's Intelligence Nomination Sparks U.S.-Russia Controversy

Tulsi Gabbard, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead U.S. intelligence services, is at the center of a growing controversy due to her previous endorsements of Russian perspectives and past secret meetings with Syria's president. Critics argue that her stance could undermine U.S. national security.

Gabbard's comments aligning with Russian narratives on Ukraine, specifically citing U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine, have drawn bipartisan concern in Washington. Critics fear her confirmation could strengthen Russia's position, weaken Ukraine, and jeopardize intelligence-sharing alliances, notably the Five Eyes coalition.

Despite questions from national security experts, Gabbard defends her record, citing her long military service and her approach to diplomatic engagements. As Senate confirmation looms, allies remain cautious about Trump's administration's impact on intelligence cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)