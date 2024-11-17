Sanatan Dharma's Defenders: Pawan Kalyan's Rallying Call
Pawan Kalyan, leader of the Janasena Party and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM, addressed a campaign rally in Maharashtra, emphasizing respect for Sanatan Dharma. He drew inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji and Bal Thackeray. Kalyan expressed support for India's development and the BJP's political agenda to elevate India's global economic standing.
Pawan Kalyan, head of the Janasena Party and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, addressed a fervent rally in Ballarpur on Sunday. He stated that followers of Sanatan Dharma would stand against those who disrespect it, drawing inspiration from historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Bal Thackeray for his party's principles.
The actor-turned-politician was campaigning for Mahayuti candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar of the BJP. Kalyan underscored that the people of Old City (Hyderabad) have often critiqued Indian culture, yet followers of Sanatan Dharma have maintained respect for all religions. He urged supporters to back India's cultural heritage and development agenda.
During the rally, he also highlighted India's progress as the fifth-largest global economy under the NDA government, urging the electorate to vote wisely to ensure continued development. Kalyan shared plans for Maharashtra's $1 trillion economy target by 2028 and alliances to strengthen national unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
